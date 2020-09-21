The prefecture has also announced a reduction in the opening hours of bars, in the face of the “resumption of the epidemic” of Covid-19.

Gatherings of more than 1,000 people, including athletes, will be banned in Haute-Garonne from Wednesday September 23, midnight, announces the prefecture in a press release Monday. To fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the prefect, Étienne Guyot, also announces that bars and restaurants will have to close between 1 am and 6 am.

In Haute-Garonne, “the latest incidence rates continue to evolve unfavorably”, specifies the prefecture in its press release. They are 159.5 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants identified on Sunday, and this “despite the measures” already taken in August to impose the wearing of the mask in certain places. with this figure, the Haute-Garonne exceeds departments like the Gironde or the Alpes-Maritimes.

The prefecture had already announced on Friday new restrictions to curb the Covid-19, in particular by limiting festive activities in Toulouse. All dancing activities are prohibited in establishments open to the public, the same for the “standing consumption in restaurants and drinking establishments “, “to avoid too great a concentration of people inside the establishments”, had specified the prefect.