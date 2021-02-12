The paradisiacal trip to Costa Rica turns sour for a group of French retirees. Contaminated by the coronavirus, 16 tourists are currently still stranded in the country, isolated for two weeks in a hotel. “We’re in a room, I feel like I’m in custody in a penitentiary, entrusts one of them to the teams of France Télévisions. We ask you the meal, there is a knock on the door, (…) I am forbidden to leave the room and this is the only contact I have. “ Seven other French people are hospitalized.

The trip of the 22 tourists began on January 16. No PCR test is then required to enter Costa Rica, but they are mandatory to return to France. The tourists are thus tested after ten days on the spot: 20 out of 22 being positive, the airline refuses to embark them. For some, this trip was the one of a lifetime. “We saved for a year. For retiree budgets, 6,000 euros for a couple is not nothing, so we’re going, we’re not going to lose everythinge “, confides a traveler. Others criticize the tour operator for not having canceled the trip, which retorts that”no one requested the cancellation of the trip“. No repatriation is planned for the moment.