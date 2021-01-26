“It’s a bit of a disaster.” Jean-Luc Hall, Director General of the National Fisheries Committee, is worried about the future of the sector. Asked by AFP on Tuesday, January 26, he explained that French fishermen should experience a drop in their turnover “of the order of -30% to -40%” in 2020 compared to 2019.

To establish this projection, the National Fisheries Committee relies mainly on the figures of a producer organization, the Coopérative maritime étaploise, which has a fleet of 44 vessels. And according to Jean-Luc Hall, “the trend is confirmed” over the past few weeks, through meetings with fishermen from different regions.

“There are not the same outlets”

At issue: the economic difficulties caused by Covid-19, a decrease in catches and the effects of Brexit. “The restaurants are closed, so there are not the same outlets”, observe Jean-Luc Hall, who also notes “a phenomenon of resource scarcity”. And point the finger at Dutch fishermen, accused by the sailors of Hauts-de-France of using finer mesh nets.

If the Director General of the National Committee of Fisheries also regrets that it does not currently have access to the six-twelve nautical mile zone off the British coast, a point which is slow to be resolved like other aspects of the fisheries agreement put in place with Brexit, Jean-Luc Hall believes that the return to British waters “will not change anything”.