Barely opened and already stormed. The two mobile screening centers have been full since their opening. Accessible free of charge and without an appointment, these screening points can each perform a thousand PCR tests per day. The results are known in forty-eight hours.

Objectives of the Métropole de Lyon: to reach a public that does not necessarily have access to laboratories, but also to try to break the chain of transmission as quickly as possible by isolating sick people. Since last week, the Rhône department has been classified red: zone of active circulation of the virus.

Major screening campaign for #COVID ー 19 in the metro and tram stations of the Metropolis of #Lyon from Monday August 31. It’s free and it’s at least until mid-September. All the info here https://t.co/rXwNO6jOfX pic.twitter.com/rSozcJibT0 – Metropolis of Lyon (@grandlyon) August 28, 2020