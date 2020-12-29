To the applause of the nursing staff of a hospital for the elderly in Sevran (Seine-Saint-Denis), Mauricette, a 78-year-old woman, received Sunday, December 27 the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19. A 65-year-old cardiologist who works in this establishment followed her, giving the symbolic start to the French vaccination campaign. About twenty other elderly people and nursing staff were vaccinated during the day in Sevran but also in a geriatric center in Champmaillot, dependent on the Dijon University Hospital (Côte-d’Or). Monday, it was the turn of an Ehpad in Joué-lès-Tours, in Indre-et-Loire. A hundred other establishments should follow in early January.

It is the serum developed by the alliance of the American and German laboratories Pfizer and BioNTech, exploiting the novel technique of messenger RNA, which had the first injections. Straight out of the Puurs factory in Belgium, the first 19,500 doses arrived on French soil on Saturday, December 26, escorted by the national police. They are intended for residents in nursing homes and long-term care units, as well as the staff who work there.

The goal, set by the end of February, is to vaccinate 1 million people. Two other phases will follow with, in a second step, the expansion of vaccination to over 65s and caregivers, before opening to the rest of the population in the spring. These three phases, developed following recommendations from the High Authority for Health, were designed to “Protect the most vulnerable”. Priority has been given to elderly people living in nursing homes, because they have both a risk factor linked to age and a way of life, in a community, which can promote contamination.

A strategy to prevent another hospital embolism

The choice of age groups also meets the characteristics of the first vaccines against Covid-19. While they are likely to prevent the development of severe forms, their ability to prevent transmission of the virus remains unknown. Vaccinating as a priority those who, because of their age or possible comorbidities, are most at risk of developing the disease more severely should be one way of preventing a new embolism of hospitals. The benefit-risk balance also played a role, with the elderly having a higher risk of dying from a Covid-19 infection.

But this prioritization could turn into a boomerang effect. The arrival of the first vaccines in less than a year raises a lot of concerns, starting with the fear of using the elderly as guinea pigs, although the first side effects observed remain at this stage of little concern (slight fever, body aches …). According to a recent BVA poll, published by the Sunday newspaper on December 27, more than half of French people (56%) also plan not to be vaccinated.

A mistrust that has led the government to rely on caregivers. “Our political choice is to base the campaign on doctors and caregivers. This is the key to confidence and efficiency ”, insists Olivier Véran in the Sunday newspaper. And the Minister of Health to reject any “Precipitation”, calling for the establishment of a prior medical consultation – which has not been done by the majority of the countries of the European Union having also chosen to prioritize the elderly and caregivers. The government hopes that this will promote the adhesion on which the success and especially the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign are based.