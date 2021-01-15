Faced with the scale of the economic crisis, “we cannot afford to sit idly by”. Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a new emergency stimulus package of 1.9 trillion dollars (1.565 billion euros), supposed to get the United States out of its worst crisis since the 1930s.

Checks to families, funds to reopen schools, money to speed up tests and vaccines against Covid-19, cash for small businesses, or even more food aid: the measures presented by the president elected from his stronghold in Wilmington (Delaware) must respond to the emergency, and prevent the country from sinking deeper into the crisis. Here’s what to remember.

A check for every American and extended aid

The text provides that Americans receive a new check of 1,400 dollars (1,153 euros) per person depending on their income. The $ 900 billion package adopted in December, seen as a “advance payment” by Joe Biden, had allowed them to put 600 dollars (494 euros) in their pocket. But the Democrats, in an unusual agreement with Donald Trump, demanded 2,000 dollars (1,647 euros).

While 18 million Americans still live on unemployment benefits, aid will be extended until the end of September as well as the possibility of taking paid sick leave in the event of contamination with Covid-19.

Extension of the suspension of rental evictions and foreclosures until the end of September, or even reinforced food aid, also appear in this text.

The elected president also hopes to pass the increase in the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour (12.3 euros), more than double the current 7.25 dollars. An envelope is planned to allow local and national authorities to maintain the employment of educators, police, firefighters and public health workers.

A desire to speed up vaccination and the reopening of schools

Joe Biden also wants to speed up the pace of tests and vaccinations against Covid-19, to allow activity to resume. Reopening schools, still largely closed in the United States or attended only part-time by students, is also a priority.

The president-elect has set 100 days for the majority of schoolchildren to return to school, allowing their parents to return to work, while women have paid a heavy price, and have massively had to resign or stop look for a job to take care of their children.

Difficult negotiations ahead with the Republicans …

In the meantime, we will have to convince elected officials of Congress to release the $ 1.9 trillion in the emergency plan. “The return on investment in jobs, racial equality, will prevent economic damage in the long run”, assured Joe Biden, anticipating criticism of the country’s growing debt. “The benefits will outweigh the cost” of this plan, he added.

Republicans may indeed oppose it. After having voted in the spring for an aid plan of $ 2,200 billion wanted by Donald Trump, they recently praised the virtues of budgetary orthodoxy

Democratic officials from both chambers have assured them of their support: “We will get down to work right away to transform into legislation, which will be adopted by both houses and ratified into law, the vision of President-elect Biden.”, reacted Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in a joint press release.

… before a transition plan towards the green economy

Then there will be an investment plan in the green economy, the outlines of which will be defined in the coming weeks.

It will then be a question of creating the “millions” manufacturing jobs “well paid”. Joe Biden has therefore taken over the “Made in America” dear to Donald Trump. “Imagine a future: ‘made in America’, entirely made in America and entirely by Americans “, he said, stressing that taxpayers’ money will be used to “rebuild America”. “We will buy American products, supporting millions of American industrial jobs”, he said.