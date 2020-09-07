In an interview with BFMTV on Saturday, the Minister of Health announced that he wanted to reduce the duration of the quarantine, which is currently 14 days for patients and their contact cases.

Faced with the increase in Covid-19 cases in France, should the duration of the quarantine be reduced? In an interview with BFMTV Saturday, September 5, the Minister of Health announced that it was not excluded that the 14-day isolation could be reduced, at least for contact cases. Olivier Véran specified that he had requested a scientific opinion on this subject. Franceinfo takes stock.

1 What did the Minister of Health say?

“I asked the scientific authorities to give an opinion on whether we can not reduce this famous fortnight which is probably too long “, responded the Minister of Health on BFMTV (at 15’17 on the video) at the question “Do we have to stay that long in isolation for contact cases or can we reduce?” posed by Ruth Elkrief. Currently, the government recommends observing an isolation period of fourteen days for infected people and those who have been in contact with them, called “contact cases”. TheHealth Insurance recalls that, even if these contact cases carry out a test which turns out to be negative, they must pursue “light” isolation measures “until the 14th day after their last contact with the sick person, for safety”.

According to Sunday Newspaper (subscribers article), the opinion of the Scientific Council requested by Olivier Véran on the duration of the quarantine has already been issued. It has not been publicly disclosed, as it often is, but is expected to be announced shortly. This shortened quarantine, which would concern contact cases but also patients, according to the weekly, would still be neither compulsory nor controlled, but to be respected on a voluntary basis.

2 How many days could the quarantine be reduced to?

“We know that we are contagious 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and up to ten days after”, explained at the microphone of franceinfo the infectious disease specialist Anne-Claude Crémieux, Monday. Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at Raymond-Poincaré hospital, added on France 2 that “the bulk of contamination occurs in the first five days” after the onset of symptoms. There would therefore be less risk of contamination after a week. According to The JDD, the quarantine would be reduced to seven days. But some even plead for isolation of only five days.

We must now be pragmatic and efficient: quarantines, in fact fourteen, must now become 5-day weeks. Beyond 5 days, less than 10% of non-symptomatic virus carriers are contagious. – Antoine FLAHAULT (@FLAHAULT) September 4, 2020

3 What do scientists think?

With the advancement of knowledge on Sars-CoV-2, especially on the incubation phase, many scientists also agree that a 14-day isolation seems too long. All the more so as a reduction in the duration of the quarantine would make it possible to encourage the infected and the contact cases to apply it. “The shorter it is, the easier it is to observe, the more effective”, declares Antoine Flahaut, Director of the Institute for Global Health in Geneva, JDD. According to the weekly, if there is no indicator to measure fortnightly sprains, “The feedback from health insurance tracking teams like those from regional health agencies show that a growing number of people are freeing themselves from it”. The reasons are multiple, and can be psychological as well as economic (fear of losing your job, for example). “We cannot claim zero risk, but the measure would be better accepted socially “, adds Antoine Flahaut.

“Seven days would not be safe”, reckons the opposite William Dab, former director general of health, still in The JDD. He fears that the reduction in isolation time will decrease “the guard when the viral circulation becomes very active again “. On Sunday September 6, new departments were placed in the red zone, bringing to 28 the number of departments where the virus is actively circulating. In the name of the precautionary principle, some specialists are therefore reluctant to reduce the quarantine. Jean-Paul Hamon, general practitioner interviewed by France 2, further emphasizes that “the testing capacities are currently not adapted to this seven-day period”, the results are sometimes only available after “three, four or even five days “.

For epidemiologist Martin Blachier, the question is more to avoid unnecessary quarantines than to reduce their duration. “You have to imagine that today, we have a million tests. Two thirds are people who think they are contact cases and in this, there are 3% positive, he explains to RMC. So if, every time we think we have been in contact, we go into fourteen, we end up with 90% of the fourteen that are useless. “

4 What about in other countries?

In Germany, several political parties have come out in favor of reducing solitary confinement from 14 to five days. An audit on the subject has been requested by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Länder. “If we limited the quarantine to five days, the social acceptance of the measure would be significantly higher”, estimated Karl Lauterbach, Member of Social Democratic Party (SPD) and epidemiologist, on a daily basis Die Welt. Poland has already reduced the quarantine period to ten days at the end of August.

The European Union has however warned the countries of Europe which would also like to reduce their quarantine. “We are looking for evidence on what kind of risks policymakers would take if the quarantine were shorter.”, said on September 2 Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, reports Reuters. She also recalled that in 3 to 4% of cases, the symptoms of Covid-19 do not appear until after 14 days.