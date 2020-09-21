The Ministry of National Education announced on Sunday new rules concerning cases of coronavirus in kindergartens and elementary schools. They will come into force on Tuesday.

A simplified health protocol. Some rules related to the coronavirus epidemic will be relaxed in nursery and elementary schools, announced, on the evening of Sunday, September 20, the Ministry of National Education.

>> DIRECT. Covid-19: what will be the new health measures that will be applied in Lyon to fight against the epidemic?

They will be implemented from Tuesday. “The new protocol will make it possible to have fewer closed classes”, promised the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, who counted 2,000 Monday morning on RTL. Franceinfo provides some answers to the questions that arise after the announcement of these measures.

1 When can a class be closed?

We no longer close a class when there is a single case of Covid-19 among the students. In other words, if a student is positive, “the class will now be able to continue to behave normally for the other pupils, who are no longer considered as contact cases”, according to the new health protocol. The infected student must of course stay at home for the time defined by his doctor (at least 7 days after the test or the onset of symptoms).

However, this rule is different if, in the same class, three children “not coming from the same family or not living in the same household” are contaminated. In this case, the closure of the class, or even the school, is considered. It is also from three confirmed cases that the protocol for identifying contact cases (including students in the class) is triggered, with possible isolation.

The rule remains the same for the management of each school, whether there is one or more proven cases of Covid-19 in students. It is required to inform the rectorate of the competent academy, which in turn contacts the Regional Health Agency (ARS). The latter issues recommendations for the school concerned, depending on the situation.

2 Can a teacher be asked to isolate himself if he has been around an infected child?

No, quarantine is no longer necessary. According to the new health protocol, the first degree teacher “is no longer considered a ‘contact case’ and is not invited to isolate himself, if he has worked with an unmasked student positive for Covid-19”, because he himself wears a general public mask.

Why change his mind? The Ministry of National Education is based on an opinion from High Council for Public Health (HCSP), delivered on September 17. He thinks “that children are little at risk of severe form and not very active in the transmission of Sars-CoV-2”.

The risk of transmission exists mainly from adult to adult and adult to child, and rarely from child to child or child to adultThe HCSPin the opinion delivered on September 17, 2020

He therefore recommends “do not consider an supervising adult as contact if he is wearing a mask [en tissu répondant aux normes ou chirurgical] in contact with a child under the age of 11 detected positive Covid-19 not wearing a mask “.

3 What should a teacher do if one of his colleagues is positive for Covid-19?

The Ministry of National Education does not provide specific information on this point. Asked about the tests carried out on teachers, Jean-Michel Blanquer told RTL that “What is important is to identify a case and then to trace the chain of contamination by testing those who have been contact cases.”

Should teachers be tested? “We should test everyone, every day, so it’s not a good technique,” said @jmblanquer in #RTLMorning with @VenturaAlba pic.twitter.com/6RvRLbSEtT – RTL France (@RTLFrance) September 21, 2020

The minister therefore implies that a teacher must be considered as a contact case to be tested and possibly isolated. “Otherwise, we would have to test everyone, every day”, added the minister, in response to the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, who asks that teachers be systematically tested.

4 Does it make any difference to wearing a mask at school?

No, on the contrary: primary school teachers have more than ever the obligation to wear a mask. The rules in force, stipulated in the first sanitary protocol carried out on August 19 for the start of the school year, still apply: “Wearing a ‘general public’ mask is compulsory for staff in the presence of students and their legal guardians as well as their colleagues, both in confined spaces and in outdoor spaces”. The Ministry of National Education provides two masks per day to school teachers. “When the mask is not in use, it can be either hung from an isolated hook, or folded up without outside / inside contact (do not roll it up) and stored in an individual pouch”.

In addition, the rules in force on hand washing, ventilation of the classrooms, limitation of the stirring of pupils, as well as the cleaning and disinfection of premises or equipment have not changed.