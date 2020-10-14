New targeted restrictions, even local curfew, the Head of State still has to decide between the different options that were examined Tuesday morning during a health defense council at the Elysee Palace. Direction Guyana, where the curfew is already a reality.

Will there be a curfew in Paris and in major French cities? This is one of the avenues considered by the government to fight against the coronavirus and avoid a general reconfinement. The executive was studying this option Tuesday, October 13 during the Health Defense Council at the Elysee Palace. Verdict Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. during Emmanuel Macron’s speech on television. A curfew that would not be a first in France this year. This system is already a reality in Guyana in particular.

When was the curfew decided?

Since the beginning of June, Guyana has experienced a curfew. It was put in place exactly one month after the end of confinement. A very strict curfew at the start, with a ban on going out from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. A ban even for shopping or playing sports. No outing on Sunday either, a day traditionally reserved for family reunions.

Was the measure effective?

The measure is very well respected by the Guyanese. This is what made it possible to reduce the number of contaminations. Clara de Bort, director of the French Guyana Regional Health Agency (ARS) does not regret this decision at all: “We expected to have 70 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care at the end of June. For Guyana, it’s a lot. So we were basically in the same situation as now in mainland France. And because of the curfew. we have benefited from a halving of the peak of intensive care hospitalizations. “

The curfew immediately reduced the circulation of the virus by a third and it had an immediate effect, that is, the very day of the curfew you start to be effective. You immediately stop the circulation of the virus and therefore the number of people who will get sick. Clara de Bort, director of ARS Guyana to franceinfo

Fewer cases of Covid-19 thanks to this curfew but also thanks to the borders still closed with the neighbors of Brazil and Suriname. On Monday, only 10 new positive cases were detected among the 300,000 inhabitants of Guyana.

Why is the curfew still in place ?

Despite this good news, Prefect Marc del Grande did not want to end this curfew: “It does us a lot of service. It avoids social contacts sometimes alcoholic or the possibility of clustering. We still have Covid hospital patients, we still have intensive care patients. When I hear that the virus is likely to remain active on the planet until the middle of next year, he wouldn’t be responsible for not maintaining it. “

The device is therefore still in place, but it has nevertheless been lightened since the end of the summer. The Guyanese are currently forced to stay at home from midnight to 5 a.m. Another advantage of the curfew: fewer road accidents and therefore more places in intensive care units.

What consequences in everyday life?

It is always possible to travel to work during the day, or in the evening with proof. But what is especially complicated is social life, which is inevitably reduced. And that weighs on morale, as Ainrico, 21, explains. He works in a college south of Cayenne: “I find the curfew more complicated than the confinement simply because during the confinement we were all the time at home so it was fine. But when we work in schools, we are all the time on alert and on who -vive, so we are stressed all the time and it kicks in on morale. “

We no longer have a lot of motivation or a lot of desire. Not being able to release this stress is worse in the end.

Guyana was not the only territory to be placed under curfew. This was also the case in some French cities, such as Amiens, Nancy, or Mulhouse for example. But it was in the very particular context of confinement.