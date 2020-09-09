Faced with the sometimes very long waiting period for PCR test results, the Minister of Health announced the deployment in Ile-de-France of antigenic tests.

One million PCR tests are carried out every week in France. If the lines are stretched out in front of the laboratories to be tested for Covid-19, the wait is even longer when it comes to receiving the results. To cope with this congestion, the Minister of Health announced, Tuesday, September 8, on France Inter, the distribution of 100,000 antigenic tests in Parisian hospitals. ThePublic Assistance-Paris Hospitals (APHP) is thus preparing to “this week start an assessment of their feasibility in real conditions”, she explains. The stated objective is to “allow to deploy [les tests antigéniques] on a large scale from mid-September “, si experimentation is conclusive. Are they reliable? Do we get results quickly? Franceinfo answers four questions about these tests.

1 How do antigen tests work?

Like the PCR test, the antigen test is carried out by swabbing the nostrils with swabs. “Alas”, deplores Olivier Véran on France Inter, “it is the swab not pleasant“. But it can also be performed using samples from the lower respiratory tract, indicates a brochure of the High Authority of Health (HAS) on the various tests published on May 18, 2020.

The antigen test “is interested in the antigen, on the surface of the coronavirus, namely the place where the antibodies that we produce to fight against the virus are fixed “, Explain LCI. It is the viral proteins that are sought, unlike the PCR test, which looks for the genetic code of the virus (RNA), and the serological test, which probes the antibodies. It therefore makes it possible to answer the question: “Does the patient have Covid-19 or not?”

The antigen test reveals whether the person tested is currently infected with the coronavirus and not whether they have been infected in the past. The particles collected at the bottom of the nose are mixed with a reagent on a strip or in a tube, adds The Parisian. If the result is positive, a band is colored. This is the same principle as a pregnancy test.

2 How long does it take to get a result?

“We have 15 to 20 minutes to wait and we have the result “, welcomed Olivier Véran on France Inter. TheAPHP, contacted by The Obs, estimates for its part this delay at 30 minutes. It is therefore a very fast result, because it does not require heavy laboratory analysis. In comparison, “80% of the results [des tests PCR] are returned in less than 36 hours “, notes Olivier Véran. Sometimes they can take even longer to arrive.

3 Are antigen tests reliable?

Antigenic tests are less sensitive than PCR tests: they only detect people with a high viral load, says the High Authority for Health in its brochure. Asked by The Parisian, virologist Yves Gaudin explains: “When we do PCR, we amplify the viral genome. So we can detect it as soon as there is only a little. A rapid antigenic test involves the detection of virus proteins, but without an amplification phase. If there are few at the start, we will have a very weak signal and we risk missing the infection. As a result, the proportion of false negatives may be higher. ” APHP adds that a positive result must therefore be “imperatively confirmed” by PCR, which remains “the benchmark test”.

4 What is the benefit of antigenic tests?

The advantage of a faster test which, of course, only detects people with a high viral load, it is that it can allow infectious cases to be isolated quickly. Thanks to this, the tracing of contact cases is therefore done more quickly. Antigenic tests are therefore not supposed to replace PCRs, they complement the latter in the screening strategy.

It is also an interesting tool for hospital or airport reception, for example. Passengers from 29 countries who are not screened before arriving in France must undergo a PCR test when they arrive in France, recalls the France Diplomatie website. According to Public health France, 570 tests were positive out of 16,171 carried out at airports for the week of August 17 to 23. In this context, the implementation of antigenic tests would prove effective to sort people who are probably infected more quickly.

The deployment of this simpler test mode (because it does not require in-depth analyzes) would also help relieve laboratory congestion. They can be used “probably in doctors’ offices or in screening centers “, remarks Jérôme Grosjean, biologist at the Chambéry Hospital Center, interviewed on franceinfo. They are “perfectly suited to massive screening operations”, adds the APHP.

The government is also waiting for the development of another method of test, this one saliva, as fast and less unpleasant. “J‘await imminently the results of experiments that have been carried out on large populations “, explains Olivier Véran to France Inter. “I cross my fingers so that we can pass to salivary.”