Even if traveling in Europe is not recommended, it is however possible and Italy sees an influx of French tourists who have come to enjoy the sun and the reopening of museums and restaurants. Report in Naples.

For these three Parisians, the holidays are not Roman but Neapolitan then Amalfi: they had to go to Brazil to join a friend but it was not a compelling reason, so direction Italy. “We saw that bars and restaurants reopened, explains Loren. Suddenly, we said to ourselves: ‘What could be better than going for the sun next to Naples?’” Some stayed in France during the holidays but others decided to take advantage of it despite the complicated trips because it is possible to travel in Europe, even if it is not recommended. Usually, Italy is one of the most visited countries by the French.

“We’re in Italy, so we ate pasta. We were planning on having an ice cream. Big cliché!” Loren, Parisian on vacation in Italy to franceinfo

This 26-year-old Parisian works in a start-up. Power “to go out after working” is what he misses the most: “We have jobs which mean that we don’t finish before 6 p.m. and then we can’t leave our home … Overall, it’s really not a very pleasant period.”

So Loren left with his two friends Camille and Cécile. The latter especially wants to go to the museum and to Naples, she is spoiled for choice. She is not at all worried about her safety, a little more in restaurants: “We always have masks and barrier gestures with people. For everything that has to do with access to culture, I think there are possibilities to provide security with regard to the Covid, whether it is theaters or even museums. . For bars and restaurants, it’s more complicated to set up barrier gestures. “ However, they did not feel in danger at the restaurant: “It was just us so it was fine”, she laughs.

This is also their great luck, discovering Campania and its Amalfi coast, especially without tourists. The three friends go to rent a car but Camille, the third of the trio, does not want to establish a program: “We don’t have a lot of plans. We do a lot depending on the weather and what people are going to tell us about a place. We are going to do the volcano. [le Vésuve] because I love it, and we will go down to the coast to see the small villages. I didn’t inquire too much to be surprised. “ Today we head to Procida, the least known of the islands in the Bay of Naples.