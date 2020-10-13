“We are currently around a hundred people hospitalized at the Montpellier CHU with many recent admissions” linked to the coronavirus epidemic, said Jacques Reynes.

The situation in Montpellier is “critical” and “justifies the measures that have been taken “, according to Jacques Reynes, head of the infectious disease department at the Montpellier University Hospital. The city, like that of Toulouse, was placed on maximum alert from Tuesday, October 12 due to the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“We are currently around a hundred people hospitalized at the Montpellier CHU with many recent admissions, explains Jacques Reynes. There is a lot of movement with exits to be able to accommodate other new patients. ” For the head of the infectious disease department, “It is therefore a complicated situation with an extension of the necessary beds. A fairly critical situation which justifies the measures which have been taken.”

We clearly perceived that, for many weeks, we had an endless increase in hospitalizations. We therefore expected this type of measure. Jacques Reynes to franceinfo

Regarding a possible curfew in Montpellier, the head of the infectious disease department “think that would make sense” because “You have to take two things into account. On the one hand, the short-term problematic. We cannot continue like that otherwise it will quickly be catastrophic in terms of hospital care. On the other hand, there is a epidemic which obviously will last and therefore we must adapt the level of precaution. “

There are therefore immediate measures to be taken which may be a little drastic, such as a curfew for example, but it makes sense because that would perhaps reduce the nightly demonstrations. Jacques Reynes to franceinfo

“Political decisions are not simple, said the head of the infectious disease department. We are caught in the crossfire. The caregivers are currently depriving themselves of a lot of vacations to be able to deal with the difficulties. You can’t change a hospital infrastructure in a few months, it’s very complicated. ” For Jacques Reynes, “We are paying for years and years of constraints on the hospital in terms of the number of beds and staff. Currently, it is a lesson that we must learn to say to ourselves that we must not fall back in this type of situation. “