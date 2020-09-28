France will have to face, “if nothing changes”, a “generalized epidemic” for long months, warned Sunday Patrick Bouet, president of the national council of the Order of the doctors.

The Order of Physicians says, in a column published Sunday, September 27 in the JDD, dread a “generalized epidemic” of Covid-19 for many months. The emergency doctor Mathias Wargon, head of the adult emergency department and the SMUR of the Delafontaine hospital in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), judge on franceinfo that the Order of Physicians “hasn’t done much so far”. He is surprised by this reaction and considers that the Order is “much more apt to condemn doctors who speak of homeopathy than to condemn doctors who carry out prohibited experiments.”

If the Council of the Order had wanted to make its voice heard, I would have liked to hear it in February, and not seven months after.Mathias wargonto franceinfo

He claims to fear “everyday” a generalized epidemic, and not just today. “For the moment, we are at level 1 organization, that is to say that it still holds”, at Delafontaine hospital, where he observes patient arrivals every day.

“I don’t know if yet another tribune brings a lot to the debate, after all”, notes Mathias Wargon, “and I put myself in it because I also signed the stands.”