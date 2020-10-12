At the end of September, Germany included aeration as a barrier gesture aimed at fighting the coronavirus. Across the Atlantic, the American centers for disease prevention and control have also recognized the existence of transmission of the virus by aerosols.

“It could be one of the cheapest and most effective ways” to fight the spread of the coronavirus, according to Angela Merkel. Tuesday, September 29, the German Chancellor announced that a new barrier gesture would be added to physical distancing, hygiene measures and the wearing of a mask across the Rhine: that of the ventilation of confined spaces. “Regular ventilation in private and public spaces can significantly reduce the risk of infection”, now defends the German government in its official recommendations, notes the British daily The Guardian. How important is the risk of transmission of the coronavirus by aerosols, these tiny particles remaining suspended in the air,? What are the best practices to adopt to avoid aerosol contamination? Response elements.

1 Is this mode of transmission recognized?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recognized (link in English), Monday, October 5, aerosol transmission as one of the three modes of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, in addition to respiratory droplets and contact with a contaminated person or surface. Before that, the World Health Organization (WHO) spoke on the subject in July. This followed an open letter from 239 international scientists, who alerted this body and other health authorities to the risks of the virus spreading in the air, sometimes beyond two meters.

New evidence confirms the potential for airborne transmission of the new coronavirus, a crucial aspect to consider in any plan to reopen public places.WHOin a press release dated July 13, 2020

Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO Technical Officer for Infection Prevention and Control, thus recognized “the possibility of aerial transmission in public places”, “in particular in very specific conditions, such as overcrowded, closed, poorly ventilated places”. “The evidence must be gathered and interpreted, which we continue to encourage”, however, she tempered. In mid-July, WHO recalled that“To date, the transmission of Sars-CoV-2 by this type of aerosol route has not been demonstrated “. “Much more research is needed given the possible implications of such a route of transmission.”

A recent study, published in early September by the American magazine Jama Internal Medicine, nevertheless came to support this hypothesis. She showed how a single passenger of a Chinese bus, suffering from Covid-19 and not showing symptoms, infected a third of the passengers of the vehicle during a trip. “There was ventilation, the air was recycled in the bus, in a closed circuit and without any renewal”, explains to franceinfo Jean-Christophe Lucet, head of the unit for hygiene and the fight against nosocomial infections at Bichat hospital, in Paris.

In France, what are the authorities saying about a possible transmission of the coronavirus by aerosols? In an opinion updated on the subject, on July 23, the High Council of Public Health (HSCP) estimated “that after updating the data in the literature (July 2020), airborne transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 virus should be considered in enclosed spaces, in particular poorly ventilated and insufficiently ventilated, and in outdoor gatherings”.

2 Is this an important mode of transmission?

In early October, recognizing the reality of this aerosol transmission, the American CDC recalled that the mode “main” contamination was that of “exposure to respiratory droplets carrying the virus”. Secretions from breathing, coughing or sneezing. The larger ones can infect people nearby, but quickly fall to the ground. Others, micro-droplets or aerosols, remain suspended in the air. This is how they could also transmit the coronavirus.

Close and prolonged contact with a sick person still seems to be the first mode of contamination. “The transmission of Covid-19 occurs mainly from people with symptoms and can also occur just before they develop symptoms, when they are in close proximity to other people for prolonged periods of time,” the WHO explained this summer. “Un close contact with a sick person is necessary to transmit the disease: same place of life, direct contact within a meter during a discussion, cough, sneeze or in the absence of measures of protection”, confirm the government.

What would then be the share of contamination linked to aerosols and not to larger droplets? For Jean-Christophe Lucet, it is still difficult to say.

Experimental arguments suggest transmission of the coronavirus by aerosols, but its part in relation to droplets and contact with the hands is not known. It’s probably not a big part, but you can’t say it doesn’t exist.Jean-Christophe Lucet, head of department at Bichat hospitalto franceinfo

“Aerosol transmission is probably very incidental to droplet transmission”, believes Olivier Bouchaud, head of the infectious diseases department at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis). “What we know is that it is all the more important that you have a high population density, in a confined place”, adds Astrid Vabret, head of the virology department at Caen University Hospital (Calvados). And the more a space is closed, small and inhabited, the more it is necessary to ventilate.

3 How to reduce the risks at home?

In a series of recommendations, the Ministry of Health explains that in this period of epidemic, it is necessary to“ensure, whatever the context, a regular renewal of the air in all enclosed spaces by means of ventilation (opening windows, etc.) and / or natural or mechanical ventilation”. It is, explains the ministry, of “bring ‘new’ air / coming from the outside, to evacuate the air which has stayed inside to the outside and to avoid the recycling or recirculation of the air in the premises “. Natural ventilation, by opening windows, is recommended. “regular”, is “at least for 10 to 15 minutes twice a day”, continues the Ministry of Health.

For Olivier Bouchaud, aerate “about ten minutes every hour or every two hours” East “very good”. “If we do it once or twice in the evening”, on returning home, “It’s already a good thing”, he assures.

The more often we do it, the more effective it will be. Keeping the window open all the time would be ideal.Olivier Bouchaud, head of department at Avicenne hospitalto franceinfo

Aeration will allow “to dry out the air and surfaces”, which will make it more difficult for the virus to survive, “which delights in wetlands”, continues the doctor. “The fact of airing will project the micro-particles against the walls and the walls of the room”, therefore limit the risk of infection for the people there. Another mechanism allowed by natural ventilation: the entry into the room of ultraviolet rays, “toxic to the virus”, emphasizes Olivier Bouchaud.

Beyond the simple opening of the windows, it is also necessary “ensure that the various openings, the inlet openings (on the joinery, etc.) and the air outlet (extraction openings, etc.), and the passages (relief under the doors, etc.) are regularly cleaned, are not not obstructed and functioning correctly “, specifies the Ministry of Health. In the case of a person with Covid-19, the room where they live, isolated, must be ventilated “separately from the rest of the accommodation / building, keeping the door closed and ensuring its tightness as much as possible (caulking by bottom of door bead)”.

4 And in buildings with mechanical ventilation?

Faced with this risk of transmission in the air, what measures should be adopted in buildings with mechanical ventilation? The National Research and Safety Institute (INRS) has published a series of tips on this subject after confinement, addressing in particular companies in the tertiary sector. “The two principles to be implemented are to promote air renewal and limit air mixing. This air can be heated or cooled without changing the recommendations “, explains the institute.

INRS recommends, among other things, “to activate nominal ventilation even during periods of unoccupied buildings” and “to complete this renewal of air by ventilating the premises by opening the windows as soon as you leave the room, at least 15 minutes during the lunch break”. He also advises to “make sure that the air inlets and extraction vents are not blocked” and “to replace filters according to the usual maintenance schedule”.

In cases where the air can hardly be renewed – in buildings where windows cannot be opened, for example – “we must ensure that the air, if it is recycled, is filtered”, explains Jean-Christophe Lucet. “We need antimicrobial filters, confirms Olivier Bouchaud. There will be no problem, provided the filters are maintained and renewed. “

5 Can aeration really be a barrier gesture?

“From a health point of view, I am only recommending aeration, but it is difficult to measure its real impact on the transmission of the virus, recognizes Olivier Bouchaud. The best barrier effect is still wearing a mask. “

An observation shared by Jean-Christophe Lucet. “If we can do it, that’s fine”, he believes. But “the best prevention is for people to be outside”, insists the specialist, taking the example of bars and restaurants, closed spaces with high density. Indoors, “We know that wearing a mask by everyone is by far the best protection”.