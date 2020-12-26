The French health authorities confirm the detection, Friday, December 25, of a first contamination with the variant of the coronavirus in France. This first case was detected in Tours (Indre-et-Loire), indicates Friday evening the Directorate General of Health. He is a man of French nationality residing in England. Arrived from London on December 19, he was taken care of at the CHU on the 21 and detected positive.

The person, asymptomatic for Covid-19, is currently isolated at his home and is doing well. The health authorities proceeded to contact-tracing of health professionals who took care of the patient and to search for his contact persons at risk, to proceed to their strict isolation.

To date, several positive samples that may suggest the Covid-19 variant are being sequenced by the laboratories of the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infection Viruses. A system for detecting and monitoring possible cases of infection or carriage of the Covid-19 variant has in fact been set up by Public Health France and the National Reference Centers, in conjunction with the analysis laboratories.

The Ministry of Health specifies that the health authorities are mobilized to identify as early as possible each infected patient to isolate them, isolate their contacts and test them, and thus prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants on the national territory. . The authorities recall the importance of immediate respect for the isolation of any person presenting evocative symptoms, a confirmed case of Covid-19 and any contact person of a confirmed case.