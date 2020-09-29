Do you live in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux or even Rouen? Franceinfo has compiled the decrees published by the prefectures in the 15 metropolises and departments concerned.

We knew the main national lines, we are now discovering the local variations. Five days after the announcement of new restrictions to fight against the coronavirus epidemic, the texts applicable in all the enhanced alert zones and the maximum alert zones are now public. The Alpes-Maritimes prefecture was the last to publish, Monday, September 28, the order specifying the new health measures in its metropolis, Nice.

As we knew, the most drastic restrictions concern Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe, where bars and restaurants must keep their doors closed, just like many establishments open to the public. Elsewhere, the trend is for curfews in bars from 10 p.m., the closure of sports halls and party halls and the ban on large gatherings. But the devil is in the details, and from place to place the instructions vary.

From now on, the inhabitants of the territories concerned can consult the precise rules in force at home. Franceinfo has compiled the decrees published by the prefectures in the 15 metropolises and departments in red and scarlet zones. You have the option to view them in full screen or download them, at the bottom right of each document. A word of advice: consult the “STOP” section directly, without bothering to read the introduction and the list of “views” and “recitals”. You will find the definitions of “establishments open to the public” (ERP) on the site servicepublic.fr. For example, type N ERPs correspond to restaurants and drinking establishments, those of type X to covered sports establishments.

Aix-Marseille metropolis

Metropolis of Grenoble

Department of Guadeloupe

Department of Hauts-de-Seine

Lille metropolis

Lyon metropolis

Metropolis of Montpellier

Nice metropolis

Paris

Rennes metropolis

Rouen metropolis

Metropolis of Saint-Etienne

Department of Seine-Saint-Denis

Toulouse metropolis

Department of Val-de-Marne

