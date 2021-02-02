Located not far from Orléans, with just over 16,000 inhabitants, Saran is one of those small towns which have been mobilizing for months to help their population cope with the crisis. Meeting this Friday, January 29, its municipal council adopted a wish “Relating to the necessary support for students affected by the consequences of the health crisis”. Elected officials ask the president of Orléans Métropole to consider reimbursing transport subscriptions; they call on the rector of the academy to release funds so that the CROUS can face the students’ food and financial difficulties. They also ask the Minister of Higher Education and Research to initiate the resumption of face-to-face lessons with sufficient health and human resources.

At the same time, the predominantly communist municipality has decided to allocate aid of 100 to 150 euros to students residing in Saran or having tax domicile there. “This represents a budget of around 55,000 euros which should benefit 450 young people”, specifies Mathieu Gallois, deputy mayor in charge of social action and housing.

100,000 euros in vouchers

This specific aid is in addition to a whole series of measures taken since the start of the pandemic. These ran from exemption from rent for two months, a measure taken for housing belonging to the city, to intervention so that Amazon employees can work in acceptable sanitary conditions. There was also this distribution of 100,000 euros in vouchers, an initiative that reached 514 families, including 791 adults and 1,329 children. “Gr Thanks to this help, I was able to refuel for the four of us ”, explains Julie, who learned the measurement from a client of the store where she works. “It’s good that the city is doing this, but it’s also up to the state to put its hand in its pocket. “ A remark which naturally does not escape the elected representatives of Saran. “After all these emergency measures, the State will have to be accountable, in particular for its delay in taking strong measures and in the asphyxiation of the municipalities”, assures Mathieu Gallois.

In addition to families and students, the municipality looked at the living conditions of residents of the home for the elderly and the youngest audiences. The carrying of meals and the intervention of home help increased, while the gauge of one Atsem per class in nursery school was maintained in this city where the price of lunches in the canteen is 50 cents for families. the most modest. Necessary efforts “Faced with the loss of an interim position or overtime”, justifies the chosen one. All these provisions seem to have alleviated locally the activity of the Secours populaire which could have exploded. “In March 2020, requests for help across the department increased by 35%. Today, they are up to 20% “, confirms Nicolas Jaffré, its director for Loiret. The problem resides rather in a growing number of beneficiaries falling under a lasting precariousness and that of the young people directly affected. “The government must establish a minimum income for young people and set a moratorium on the payment of rents”, insists the director.

In the Chêne-Maillard district, Marlyne, her companion and her five children begin to stick their heads out of the water. “We had to do school at home without a computer, on the phone screen, buy supplies, like ink… It was really, really hard”, she insists. “This help from the town hall, even if it was modest, enabled us to hold out and especially to know that the town hall of Saran was not abandoning its inhabitants. “

But, for the municipality, it was also necessary to make difficult choices. While it has made a point of supporting the cultural world and maintaining contract jobs, the investments included in the multi-year plan have had to be reduced. “There will inevitably be consequences on employment due to the drop in public orders”, deplores Mathieu Gallois. “But our will is really to respond to the most pressing needs, so that families and citizens do not have to foot the bill for the crisis. Afterwards, we will have to do the accounts and know how much the failure of the State has caused local communities to lose… ”