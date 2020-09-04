Wearing a mask in transport has now become a habit. Without these precautions, the consequences can be terrifying. Last June in China, two buses moved worshipers to a religious gathering, before bringing them back. At the end of the day, 24 people were infected in one, none in the other. It was therefore in the bus that the contamination took place. A woman carrying the virus infected 6 people sitting around her and 17 others on the bus. This is because of the air conditioning, which circulated in a closed circuit.

“You can infect people who are in the same enclosed space as you and breathe the same air as you. You will load the unrepentant air of the space you are in with viral particles that can be carried much more. far in all space “, explains Dr. Martin Blachier, epidemiologist. As a reminder, wearing a mask in closed places would reduce the risk of being infected by 4.

The JT

