The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 has arrived in Spain. On March 22, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño announced that the brazilian variant had arrived in the Region of Murcia after notifying a first case of this new strain.

Like any other virus, the cause of Covid-19 is found in constant change through mutation and has resulted in new strains like the British, the South African and now the Brazilian.

They are known by these names since these have been their places of origin but it is recommended to refer to them by their scientific names to avoid associating the countries with the disease. In this case, the new variant that has appeared in Brazil has been called ‘P.1’ (of lineage B.1.1.28) and was detected in a japan airport at the beginning of last January in four people from the Brazilian Amazon.

In addition, Brazil reported to the World Health Organization a large number of cases in the region of Manaus in December 2020.

United Kingdom identified a variant, which has been called B.1.1.7, in September 2020, with a large number of mutations while in South Africa another appeared in August 2020 called B.1.351.

What do we know about P.1?



This new variation of SARS-CoV-2 that has appeared in Brazil has spread to different countries throughout the world. This new variant has affected 41 countries with community transmission in at least three of them, according to data from the Ministry of Health, among which are Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Ireland, Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, United States, French Guiana, Mexico, Peru and Spain, among others, such as countries with reported P.1 cases.

In Spain, at the moment, only a score of cases, two of them isolated (only one of these is directly related to Brazil) and four sprouts, one of these outbreaks related to a trip to Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Health in a report for a “rapid risk assessment” in the face of the circulation of variants, it explains that “a study (not yet evaluated by peers), estimates that the transmissibility could be increased between 1.4 and 2.2 times and the immunity generated by previous infections could be seen reduced between 25% and 61% “.

This means that the P.1 variant, like the British and South African variants, could have a faster spread in addition to cause reinfections in people who had already passed the virus before.

The Ministry of Health considers that the risk of spread is moderate for the moment, since the cases have been specific. However, it warns that “the impact could be high should the incidence increase considerably, since these variants could significantly reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines”. For this reason, they recommend following all the hygiene measures and continue with restrictions to prevent contagion.