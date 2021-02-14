“It will therefore be faster to have suitable vaccines available, without reducing the safety criteria,” said the Commissioner for Health.

Europe is shifting into second gear. Accused of slowness in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Union will speed up the authorization procedure for improved vaccines to respond to variants of the virus, Health Commissioner Stélla Kyriakídou announced on Sunday February 14.

“We have now decided that a vaccine improved by a manufacturer to fight against new variants (…) will no longer need to go through all the authorization steps “, she told the German daily Augsburger Allgemeine. “It will therefore be faster to have suitable vaccines available, without reducing the safety criteria”, added the commissioner.

The European Commission has been widely criticized for the slow start of vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 in EU countries, due both to certification procedures for the first vaccines deemed too long compared to the United Kingdom or in the United States, but also concerning vaccine orders.

Even though she admitted that she was not “satisfied” of the current situation, the Commissioner for Health spoke out against the criticisms in order against the EU. “It is wrong to claim that we made only mistakes”, she said, arguing that the EU had succeeded in securing the supply of 700 million doses of vaccine by the end of the 3rd quarter of this year.