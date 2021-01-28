The EU toughens its tone. The Belgian health gendarme said Thursday, January 28, that he had been instructed by the European Commission to inspect a factory where part of the AstraZeneca laboratory’s Covid-19 vaccines are produced, after the Swedish-British group announced delays in deliveries due to “drop in yield” industrial.

At the request of the European executive, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) will “organize an inspection of the production flow” of the Seneffe factory in southern Belgium, a spokesperson for the organization told AFP. The Seneffe site is administered by the pharmaceutical industry services company Novasep, a partner of the Swedish-British giant AstraZeneca.