As more and more European countries close their borders due to the spread of Covid-19, Germany decided Thursday January 28 to reduce its air traffic with certain countries. “With a radical objective: no more flights from the United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa or even Brazil. There will be very few exceptions because these are the countries most affected by variants“, reports the journalist Laurent Desbonnets live from Berlin for the 20 Hours of France 2.

A similar decision has been taken in Britain, but some European countries go much further. Finland and Norway have announced an almost total closure of their borders; only permanent residents can enter. It will take an exceptional reason to cross borders, as in Hungary, the Czech Republic or Denmark. In Portugal, the authorities want to prevent citizens from leaving the country for the next two weeks, except in exceptional cases.

