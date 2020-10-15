While the Covid-19 epidemic is resuming in Europe, October 14 marks the first night of curfew in Louvain-la-Neuve, in Belgium, with the objective of putting an end to student gatherings. In Spain, Catalonia will close its bars and restaurants for two weeks. A drastic measure that divides professionals and their clients. “Our profession was already going badly, but there will be chaos”, deplores a restaurateur. In the UK, Northern Ireland also hit hard with the closure of pubs and restaurants for a month.

Everywhere, the measures are getting tougher, including in the Netherlands, so far less strict. Bars and restaurants will remain closed across the country until the end of October. In the east, the Czech Republic is the country where the epidemic is progressing the fastest. Only the children of nursing staff are now welcomed at school.