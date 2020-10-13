A common map to define risk areas within the European Union will be published every week.

The end of the puzzle for European travelers? European Affairs ministers adopted common criteria for travel restrictions in the European Union on Tuesday, October 13, in an attempt to put an end to the cacophony caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The text provides that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) publishes each week a map of the situation of all the countries of the Union at regional level, with a common color code according to the level of risk. of a zone: green, orange, red. A fourth color, gray, is provided for areas where there is insufficient data.

Travelers coming from an orange, red or gray zone may be subject to quarantine and / or screening on arrival. Those who come from a green zone will not be subject to any measure.

This non-binding recommendation also provides that member states cannot refuse entry into their territory to travelers coming from another EU country and that the results of the tests must be mutually recognized. Quarantine exemptions for travelers performing a number of functions deemed essential are provided for.

#Covid | We are going forward ! At the initiative of, the today reached an agreement on the coordination of health measures. These essential measures facilitate travel and harmonize decision criteria.@EmmanuelMacron @olivierveran @EU_Commission @MiRo_SPD pic.twitter.com/Sq6x0M4k1g – Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) October 13, 2020

A country planning to put in place restrictive measures against travelers coming from an area deemed to be at risk must inform the Member State concerned, if possible 48 hours before their entry into force. The public should also be notified at least 24 hours in advance. The introduction of a single European form to be completed by travelers is also planned.