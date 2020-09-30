Erminio Eschena, Director of Institutional Relations at MSC Cruises. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

When will the liners resume their normal activity? The cruise industry has particularly suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Franceinfo’s eco guest on Wednesday September 30, Erminio Eschena, director of institutional relations at MSC, one of the world leaders in cruises, defends a gradual recovery: “We started with seven cruises from Italy to Malta, and soon Greece with a single liner, he explains. This boat is operating with around 2,000 passengers on board, compared to the normal double. “

The return of cruises is done in a “gradual and reasoned”, insists Erminio Eschena, who explains that “the establishment of a health protocol“took time and now allows us to deplore “no case of Covid, neither among flight crews, nor among passengers”, since mid-August. But the activity has only partially resumed, especially from Italy. MSC Cruises is now waiting “the validation of the French authorities on the current limitation which imposes a tonnage of 250 passengers maximum” from French ports.

But are the passengers there? “For spring and summer 2021, we are at a reservation level which, overall, is in the same cursor as for summer 2020, a year ago “, answers Erminio Eschena.

MSC Cruises is a major client of Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire. The company has ordered several liners. Does she maintain these orders? “MSC confirmed the pending orders “, he announces. Then, Erminio Eschena precise : “One of our next liners will be delivered in February 2021. It will be followed by three others. We keep orders. “