AP Agency

USA / 20.09.2021 19:35:28

Covid-19 has claimed the same number of lives in the United States as the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919: about 675,000, and like the ordeal that hit the world a century ago, the coronavirus may never disappear completely of our lives.

Instead, scientists hope that the virus that causes COVID-19 will become a stationary disease as human immunity is strengthened through vaccination and repeated infection. That could take time.

“We hope it ends up being like having a cold, but there are no guarantees,” said Emory University biologist Rustom Antia, who presented an optimistic scenario to unfold in the next few years.

For now, the pandemic still hits the United States and other parts of the world.

The rebound in delta-variant infections may have peaked, but the number of deaths in the United States is still around 1,900 a day, its highest level since early March, and the total balance nationwide has exceeded on Monday afternoon the 675 thousand deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, although the real figure is believed to be higher.

Winter could bring a new wave, although it would be less lethal than last year, according to a model from the University of Washington, which projects that around 100,000 more Americans will die of COVID-19 by January 1, which would raise the total number of deaths to 776 thousand.

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919 claimed the lives of nearly 675,000 Americans in a population that was about a third of today’s. It killed about 50 million people globally at that time, when the planet had a quarter as many inhabitants as it does today. So far, covid-19 has caused more than 4.6 million deaths globally.

The number of deaths from Spanish flu is an estimate, due to incomplete records of the era and poor scientific understanding of what caused the disease. The 675,000 figure comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We will all get infected,” Antia predicted. “What matters is whether these infections are serious.”

GIVES