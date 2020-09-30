The incidence rate has been reached and that of the intensive care bed occupancy rate is in the process of being achieved. Anne Souyris, health assistant warns that it may therefore be necessary to close all cafes and restaurants soon.

The health situation is deteriorating a little more in Paris. According to the latest data from Public Health France, 404 people were hospitalized in the capital for Covid-19 on Tuesday, September 29, including 94 in intensive care. Reinforced restrictive measures could therefore be put in place such as those decided in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence, warns the town hall. “On the various government criteria for moving to the scarlet zone, we have exceeded two”, worries about Franceinfo Anne Souyris, the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of health.

To pass to the maximum alert threshold, scarlet, three criteria must be met: the disease incidence rate (250 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants), the incidence rate for the elderly (the threshold is fixed at 100 cases per 100,000) and the occupancy rate of intensive care beds by Covid patients (which must not exceed 30%). Currently, “the incidence rate of the elderly, and above all, the incidence rate in Paris”, are outdated, “which is obviously very problematic “, indicates Anne Souyris.

“In the intensive care unit, we are a little below 30% in Paris, but barely. And we know that at 30%, that means that we find ourselves in a situation where we have to choose who we will be able to put in intensive care, alert the assistant in charge of health. Who says choosing, obviously says leaving people without care and therefore, if necessary, die. “

The Paris police headquarters could therefore quickly come to more restrictive measures. “Are they going to do as in Marseille and close all the cafes in the restaurants? Maybe.”, concedes the chosen one, while being indignant that we continue “not to duplicate classes, not to look at the clusters that there are in schools, in colleges and high schools, and also in universities. Do you think that is reasonable?”