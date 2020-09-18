The SARS-Cov-2 genetic strain B3e could have entered Spain through the city of Vitoria on February 11, causing a important expansion focus between 5 and 14 and 16 and 19 March. This is indicated by a study carried out by experts in genomics from the Idis laboratory, of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC), which points to the Basque Country as the Autonomous community most likely to host the origin of the pandemic of COVID-19 in our country.

In order to understand the behavior of the virus in Spain, the team of researchers analyzed a total of 41,362 genomes, of which 1,245 make up the Spanish sample. Its about largest global study carried out to date in relation to the genomic variability of SARS-CoV-2 in the world and the first published to explore genetic variation in Spain.

Five main lineages

According to the analysis, published in the journal Zoological Research, exist five main lineages which explain 87.9% of all incidents in the genome database: A2a5 (38.4%), B3a (30.1%), B9 (8.7%), A2a4 (7.8%), and A2a10 (2.8%).

“Through a combination of evolutionary and mathematical analyzes that take into account not only the genome timelines, but also their patterns of genomic variation, we were able to rebuild the origin most likely of these lineages, inside and outside of Spain ”, explains Antonio Salas, co-author of the article. Along these lines, it was revealed that “although B3a, B9 (and a major sublineage of A2a5, namely A2a5c) probably originated from Spain, the other three haplogroups were imported from other European locations ”.

In relation to lineage B3a, the study concludes that the Basque Country it is the most likely area to host its origin. From there it was exported to the northeast of France, other parts of Europe and Asia and Latin America, as well as to other regions of Spain such as Galicia, Madrid or the Valencian Community. On the other hand, A2a5, the second most important lineage in Spain “most likely originated in Italy, another of the great non-Asian epicenters in the expansion of the coronavirus ”, affirm Salas and Federico Martinón, the other author of the article.

A distinctive aspect of SARS-CoV-2 in Spain is the high frequency of genomes belonging to strain B: 39.3%, mostly represented by sub-strains B3a and B9. “In the study presented, an investigation is carried out in the purest police style by combining the information that comes from different sources, basically evolutionary, geospatial and chronological (phylogeography) and using the enormous source of information provided by the large international database of genomes used in the study ”, explain the scientists.

Role of supercontagators

This new study is a continuation of the previous pioneering project by the same research group where the authors discovered the importance of supercontactors, one of the main drivers of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, as they are considered responsible for between a third and a half of infections.

In this way, the researchers from the University of Santiago emphasize, through the evolutionary analysis of these lineages, that to make these virus expansions possible, the intervention of supercontagators or supercontactors was necessary. “We believe that the role of supercontactors and not advantageous variations in the virus genome was much more important to understand and explain the epidemiology of SARS-Cov-2 “, declares Martinón.