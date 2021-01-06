The whole of Europe is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite using a second vaccine (Astra-Zenaca), England has been forced to re-confine itself due to the explosion of cases due to the new strain of the virus. 60,000 new cases were identified on Tuesday 5 January. British hospitals, under pressure, are launching a real SOS. In Saint Georges Hospital (London), medical staff improvised a move to be able to accommodate more patients.

“This was our Cardiology Intensive Care Unit with 21 beds. But, since the beginning of December, this room has been dedicated solely to the Covid“Says Paul Randall, head nurse. The establishment has doubled its number of beds, but that is not always enough. Hospital medical director Dominic Spray reveals that caregivers are also being forced to cancel operations for cancers.