This third confinement sounds like an eternal restart in England. London was already subject to strict restrictions, which were extended to the whole country on Tuesday, January 5: meetings prohibited with people from another household, closure of non-essential businesses and schools. The situation has greatly deteriorated: 59,000 new cases were recorded in 24 hours, Monday January 4.

A measure generally accepted by the English, given the exceptional situation in the country. “It’s normal, around me, everyone is sick, all positive, so it’s a good thing“, estimates a passer-by.”Until everyone is vaccinated, there will be lockdowns“, says another. According to the authorities, this third wave was largely caused by the appearance of the new variant of the virus, 50 to 60% more contagious.