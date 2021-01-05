Faced with the alarming spread of the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus and the risk of the health system being overwhelmed, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday, January 4, the re-containment of England. The highest level of restrictions imposed on nearly 80% of the English population was not enough to stop the spread of the new variant, 50 to 70% more contagious according to British scientists, the head of the Conservative government stressed during a televised address.

In English hospitals, the number of patients with the virus, nearly 27,000 has “increased by almost a third” in one week and is 40% above the high of the peak of the first wave, he said. “It is clear that we must do more” for “take control of the new variant, said Boris Johnson. We must therefore enter into a national confinement that is strong enough to control this variant “.

As during the first confinement in the spring and unlike the second in November, schools will be closed and will switch to distance education from Tuesday. If Parliament is to debate these measures on Wednesday, Boris Johnson called on the population to follow the rules immediately. Containment is to come into effect from 12:01 am on Wednesday. If the conditions are met, the containment will be lifted in mid-February, by which time, Boris Johnson hopes, all over 70s will be vaccinated thanks to the acceleration of the campaign launched on December 8 and now carried out with two vaccines , Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca / Oxford.

With more than 75,000 dead, the United Kingdom is one of the countries in Europe most bereaved by Covid-19 and the trend has worsened in recent weeks. The contaminations report published each day exceeds 50,000, and even referred to 59,000 on Monday. Scotland had already announced total containment on Monday evening for the entire month of January, including the closure of schools. The provinces of Northern Ireland and Wales introduced their third lockdown just after Christmas.