You can leave your home for essential purchases, sports, a medical appointment to escape domestic violence or even go to work for those who cannot do so from home. This instruction, the English are beginning to know. This is the third time they have heard it in less than a year.

And yet again Sunday morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of the start of the school year and ordered parents to send their children to school. However, Monday evening, he announced to them the closure of establishments and the cancellation of the end-of-year tests. It is a management of the pandemic that is hard for the English to follow, with a head of government who multiplies the changes of direction.

“I know how difficult it is, I know how frustrated you are, I know you have more than enough advice from the government to beat this virus”, says Boris Johnson, “But now more than ever we have to stick together. The coming weeks will be the most difficult, but I really believe that we are entering the last phase of the fight”, he warns.

For a good part of the country, London in particular, the restrictions were already so strict, that it will not change much in the end. But the difference with France is that there is almost no control here. You do not need any proof to walk. In any case, during the previous confinements, that did not prevent Londoners from walking around to pass the time.

Since the appearance of the variant of the virus in the United Kingdom, 3 weeks ago, the figures are panicking and the medical services are on the verge of an explosion. This is what prompted Boris Johnson to this announcement.

The figures are unfortunately eloquent: 400,000 contaminations in one week. In England alone, the number of hospitalized Covid patients increased by 30% last week, we are at nearly 27,000. This represents 40% more than in April during the first epidemic peak.

On December 29, in one day, more than 80,000 people tested positive across the UK. As for the number of deaths, it now stands at more than 75,000. According to medical experts who advise the government, if nothing is done in 3 weeks, hospital services will be completely overwhelmed.