Emmanuel Macron will speak on television on Wednesday October 14 to talk about the upsurge in the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic and social consequences. The President of the Republic will speak live from the Elysee Palace from 7.55 p.m. He will answer questions from Anne-Sophie Lapix (France 2) and Gilles Bouleau (TF1). This interview will be broadcast live on France 2, TF1, and simultaneously on franceinfo, LCI, and TV5 Monde.

Emmanuel Macron will speak at the end of a day during which the government could announce new measures, in the face of the increase in Covid-19 cases and the number of patients in intensive care. The executive will consider at the weekly defense council “epidemiological data to see if it is necessary to go further” after the restrictions which affected several metropolises, Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, indicated on franceinfo.

The President of the Republic has already made solemn addresses on March 12, March 16, April 13, and June 14. It was not a question of interviews but of “addresses to the French”, according to the terminology of the Elysee.