Vaccines for Africa. President Emmanuel Macron proposed Thursday, February 18 that rich countries transfer 3 to 5% of the Covid-19 vaccines they have in stock to Africa. The continent is currently facing a shortage of doses. In an interview with the British daily Financial Times (in English), the head of state indicates that he will submit this idea to the virtual meeting of G7 leaders scheduled for Friday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is “Okay” with this initiative, he says.

“I say: ‘let’s transfer 3% or 5% today of the vaccines we have in stock to Africa.’ It has no impact on the pace of the vaccination strategy (in rich countries). not slow down a day, given today the use of our doses “, he assures during the interview. “It is in the interest of the French and Europeans” because “I have more than 10 million of our fellow citizens who have families on the other side of the Mediterranean”, underlines the head of state.

“If we let the idea settle that hundreds of millions of vaccines are being made in rich countries and that we do not start in poor countries, it is unsustainable.”, believes Emmanuel Macron. “Rather, it is an unprecedented acceleration of global inequalities” and “It is politically unsustainable in the long term because it is what allows to install a war of influence of vaccines. And you can see the Chinese strategy, the Russian strategy too”.

It is necessary, according to him, “put a very strong pressure” on large pharmaceutical companies to increase vaccine production. If they “do not play the game of cooperation, the political question of intellectual property will inevitably rise in all our countries”, as well as “the debate over profits made on the scarcity of the vaccine”. “The objective is to take on board as many European and non-European partners as possible. But if everyone is not on board, France will get involved” and will give these 5% of doses, said the Elysee. These will either be donations or sales at low prices.

“We very much hope that tomorrow (at the G7) the United States will show a greater commitment, including financial” in the Covax device for allocating vaccines to poor countries, adds the Elysee. The White House announced Thursday aid of $ 4 billion for this device.

“The mechanism for donating doses is open to the Russians and the Chinese. The Chinese often recall their adherence to multilateralism, they have the opportunity with Covax to prove it, rather than a bilateral approach with a logic of vaccine diplomacy , even patronage “, reports Paris.