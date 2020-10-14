The security reasons that led to this decision were not detailed on Tuesday.

Two tests put in parentheses in twenty-four hours. After Johnson & Johnson, the American pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly announced, Tuesday, October 13, the suspension of a clinical trial of its experimental treatment with antibodies against Covid-19. The security reasons that led to this decision have not been detailed.

“We know that, as a precaution, the independent health monitoring committee of the ACTIV-3 trial recommended a pause in recruitments”, said a spokesperson, speaking of a trial involving hospitalized Covid-19 patients. “Lilly supports the independent committee’s decision to prudently ensure the safety of patients participating in the trial.”

The treatment is similar to what Donald Trump received shortly after the onset of his symptoms of Covid-19: synthetic antibodies injected intravenously. These are manufactured specifically to neutralize the coronavirus responsible for the disease, de facto replacing the immune system. Donald Trump received antibodies manufactured by the American company Regeneron, and praised their effectiveness after his discharge from hospital, promising to authorize them for all patients and to distribute them free of charge.

The two companies last week applied to the US Medicines Agency (FDA) for urgent approval of their treatments, but the FDA must first verify their safety and the possibility of serious side effects. Eli Lilly’s statement did not indicate whether other trials currently testing synthetic antibodies were also on hold.