This caregiver returns from a week of leave. In order to avoid any risk of contamination with the residents or the rest of the staff, there is no question of returning to work without having carried out a test. For this, there is no need to leave her workplace, she will be tested directly by a nurse from theEHPAD, trained last week to perform a throat or nose test. “It is a fairly simple manipulation, which allows our colleagues to have the results in better conditions“, explains Isabelle Satta, nurse.

For management, it is about protecting residents from Covid-19, but also its staff, weakened by the health crisis. “Today, the profession of nursing assistant is a profession in tension“, underlines Catherine Bourgeon, director of an EHPAD in Buxerolles. The EHPAD needs a hundred units of masks on a daily basis, protections that the establishment obtains much more easily than last spring. visitors also, wearing a mask remains compulsory, allowing the elderly to reconnect with their loved ones, as well as with other residents of the EHPAD, especially during this Tour de France broadcast period on television .