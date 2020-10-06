new Delhi
Corona virus has killed many famous personalities around the world. Three MPs and 13 MLAs / MLCs have died so far due to the Kovid-19 epidemic in India. These include ministers of the central and state government. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died on 23 September. At the same time, Chetan Chauhan and Kamala Rani Varun, who were friends in the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, also got caught in the cheek of time due to Corona.
Biggest blow to BJP-TMC
At the party level, BJP has lost the most MPs and MLAs / MLCs. He had one Lok Sabha, one Rajya Sabha MP while two MLAs and a Legislative Councilor died from Corona. After that p. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party comes from Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has lost three of its MLAs in the epidemic.
|Name
|MP / MLA / MLC
|Ages
|state
|The team
|Suresh Angadi *
|Lok Sabha
|65
|Karnataka
|BJP
|Ashok Gasti
|Rajya Sabha
|55
|Karnataka
|BJP
|H. Vasantkumar
|Lok Sabha
|70
|Tamil Nadu
|Congress
|Govardhan Dangi
|Assembly
|73
|Jharkhand
|JMM
|Pradeep Mehrati
|Assembly
|65
|Odisha
|Bjd
|Chetan Chauhan **
|Assembly
|74
|UP
|BJP
|Kamal Rani Varun **
|Assembly
|62
|UP
|BJP
|SRS Yadav
|Legislative Assembly
|87
|UP
|SP
|Sunil Singh
|Legislative Assembly
|69
|Bihar
|BJP
|B. Narayan Rao
|Assembly
|65
|Karnataka
|Congress
|Tamonash Ghosh
|Assembly
|60
|P. Bengal
|TMC
|Samaresh Das
|Assembly
|76
|P. Bengal
|TMC
|Gurupada mete
|Assembly
|51
|P. Bengal
|TMC
|Bali Durgaprasad Rao
|Assembly
|64
|Andra Pradesh
|YSRCP
|J. Anbazhangan
|Assembly
|62
|Tamil Nadu
|DMK
|Haji Hussain Ansari
|Assembly
|73
|Jharkhand
|JMM
