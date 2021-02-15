Double penalty for the Dunkirk. Forced to cancel the festivities linked to the traditional carnival, the city of Dunkirk must face an epidemic runaway comparable to that experienced across the Channel in December. In question, the British variant, whose contagiousness is causing the number of cases to skyrocket. “The situation deteriorated suddenly with an incidence rate of 515 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, against 384 a week ago”, admitted the prefecture, without validating the request of local elected officials to close middle and high schools a week before the school holidays. The only new features are that the arrival and departure of classes are postponed in nursery and elementary schools and colleges and high schools will work “In mixed mode (face-to-face / remote)”. “Measures quite disconnected from the reality on the ground”, ruled the mayor (DVG) of Dunkirk, Patrice Vergriete, on France Bleu Nord. A. F.