The oral drug against Covid-19 molnupiravir eliminates the SARS-Cov-2 virus, in its active infectious phase, on the third day of starting the medication, according to a study that will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

The trial confirmed the drug’s superiority over placebo in non-hospitalized adults with mild or moderate COVID-19 and at risk of progression to severe disease if therapy was started within five days of symptom onset, The New England Journal of Medicine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had announced, on March 3, that molnupiravir was part of its list of recommended treatments against covid-19 and its emergency use was also approved for countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Japan. This medication is an antiviral that must be given quickly after symptoms start and taken for five days to prevent the virus from replicating.

The scientific research will be unveiled at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) next week. According to data released on Thursday, trial participants underwent PCR testing to determine SARS-CoV-2 viral loads from nasopharyngeal swabs taken on days 1 (start), 3, 5 (end of treatment). ), 10, 15 and 29.

On day three of treatment, none of the 92 participants who took molnupiravir had detectable active-phase SARS-CoV-2, compared with 21.8% (20 of 96) of participants who took a placebo. After five days, the target patients of the treatment remained free of the virus, while in the other group it was still detected in 2.2%. Finally, on the tenth day, none of the participants in both groups were positive for covid-19.

This analysis confirmed previous observations demonstrating that a five-day course of molnupiravir, taken twice daily, produces “a more rapid decline in viral load and faster clearance of infectious virus than placebo,” MSD maintained in a statement. .