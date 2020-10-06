Sunday, October 4, when he left Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, EUnited States, to salute his supporters for a few minutes by car, Donald Trump, hospitalized Friday, October 2 after having tested positive for Covid-19, wants to show that he is well. But one of his advisers assures us that he wanted to take things in hand: “President was furious with his communicationConfusion reigns around his state of health. While the doctors of the American president assured Saturday, October 3 that he had not received oxygen, it turned out that he had received it for an hour. before boarding the helicopter that took him to the hospital.

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, revealed to the press on Saturday, October 3: “The President’s vital signs over the past 24 hours have been very disturbing, we are not yet on the road to full recoveryThe doctors then admitted their lie by omission. Questions remain: qhen was the American president infected? AT what stage of the disease? Even the date of his last negative test is ignored.

The JT

