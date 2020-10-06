The Republican billionaire will therefore have been hospitalized for three days since his admission on Friday evening, less than 24 hours after having tested positive for Covid-19.

“Don’t be afraid of the Covid”. It is with this advice that Donald Trump accompanied his announcement of discharge from the hospital where he was admitted to have tested positive for Covid-19. In the process, his doctor Sean Conley held a press conference to take stock of the state of health of the US president. “Even though he may not yet be completely out of the woods, the team and I agree that all of our exams and especially his clinical condition allow for a safe return. at home, where he will receive world-class medical care 24 hours a day “, did he declare.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The doctor clarified that the medical team, “cautiously optimistic”, would not be fully relieved for a week, if the patient’s health did not deteriorate again by then. In addition, the doctor explained that for the president to resume his campaign, he must first be no longer contagious, suggesting that he still was.

He mentioned an average delay of ten days, but without specifying exactly from when. It is therefore by no means a return to normalcy since Donald Trump will remain confined to the White House for the time being for treatment. He will therefore still be deprived of travel to key states to try to catch up in the polls against Democrat Joe Biden.

Since Friday, the lack of transparency, even a real concern at the height of the disease, have dominated the communication of the US government. The presidential doctor finally admitted on Sunday that his patient’s initial condition had been more serious than what had been officially declared at first. Doing an about-face compared to his press briefing on Saturday, Doctor Conley then confirmed that Donald Trump did need oxygen on Friday, for about an hour, at the White House, an episode deemed sufficiently worrying for decide to hospitalize him the same evening.

The doctor also announced another episode of decreased oxygen saturation that occurred on Saturday morning. And also on Saturday, the doctors administered a third treatment, dexamethasone, a corticosteroid effective against severe forms of Covid-19, in addition to the antiviral remdesivir and the experimental cocktail from the company Regeneron, which he received from Friday. On Monday, the doctor also admitted that some of these treatments were experimentation at such an early stage of the disease.