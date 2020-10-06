Donald Trump was released from the hospital on Monday, October 5. His return to the White House was skillfully orchestrated.

A well-established staging. Monday, October 5, upon his arrival at the White House, after three days in hospital, Donald Trump visibly has only one goal: to show that he is stronger than the coronavirus. At the top of the steps he immediately removes his mask, and sends a message to the Americans. “Don’t let the coronavirus dominate you, don’t be afraid of it, we will beat it. We have the best medical equipment and the best medicines. Leave your house, be careful“, did he declare.

Earlier in the afternoon, his doctors had cleared him out of the military hospital. For the first time, they recognized that Donald Trump had to be placed on oxygen shortly before his hospitalization. They have shown cautious optimism. For his part, Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate said he was “shocked” by Donald Trump’s statements.