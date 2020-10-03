A campaign official for the US president said events involving the president’s family were also “temporarily postponed”, while Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday morning, was going to continue campaigning for him.

Tested positive, US President Donald Trump is being treated with an experimental treatment against Covid-19, synthetic antibodies. “This afternoon, the president remains tired but in morale”Sean Conley, the president’s doctor, said in a statement Friday, October 2. He indicated that he had been injected with a dose of the experimental cocktail developed by the Regeneron laboratory, and which gave encouraging preliminary results in clinical trials on a small number of patients.

Experts review the president and make recommendations for “the next steps”, added the doctor, specifying that Melania Trump, also infected, suffered from “mild cough and headache”.

Scheduled campaign events will be held virtually or postponed, the Republican campaign team said, 32 days before the presidential election. Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday morning, was going to continue campaigning. All other events will be evaluated “case by case”.

The Elysee Palace announced that Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte sent a message on Friday“friendship” and wished “a speedy recovery” to Donald and Melania Trump. In these two messages in English, the Macrons “both showed their friendship and wished a speedy recovery to the President and the First Lady of the United States”, specified the presidency. “Stay strong”, concludes Emmanuel Macron’s word to Donald Trump.