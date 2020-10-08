The American president, who has not had a fever for 4 days, has, for the first time since leaving the hospital, worked in his office in the White House.

The least of his deeds and gestures are watched. Tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, released from the hospital on Monday and back to work in his Oval Office on Wednesday October 7, the behavior of US President Donald Trump is being scrutinized with particular attention. “He hasn’t had a fever for over four days and no symptoms for over 24 hours”, announced his doctor Sean Conley.

The doctor said that the latest analyzes from samples taken on Monday revealed traces of antibodies to Covid-19 which were undetectable on Thursday evening, when he tested positive. For virologist Florian Krammer of Icahn School of Medicine in New York, these results are not necessarily very meaningful at this point. “It is quite possible that the majority of the antibodies detected come from the transfusion”, he explained to AFP.

In his Oval Office, thehe president is kept informed of the discussions on the plan to help the economy as well as the advance of Hurricane Delta, said his spokesperson Brian Morgenstern. When he returned to the White House, Mr. Trump, criticized since the start of the pandemic for his messy messages and his approximations, had already sparked controversy. “Don’t be afraid of the Covid”, he tweeted Monday from the hospital, causing consternation in the medical community.