CDMX.- Mexico registered this Thursday 49,150 new infections of covid-19 to reach a total of 4,828,446 cases, in addition to 495 deaths to total 304,803 deaths, reported the Ministry of Health.

The number of deaths reported this day is the highest of the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

In the past week, Mexico reported its highest number of infectionswith a historical record of 60,552 on January 19, in addition to daily deaths above 300.

With this data, Mexico is the fourteenth country in the world in number of confirmed infections and it is the fifth with more deaths for this reason, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Health authorities acknowledge that, based on death certificates, the country may be close to 455,000 deaths and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,086,261 infections.

Of the confirmed infections, there are 302,473 active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 5.9% of the total.

In addition, since the start of the pandemic, 3,895,700 people have recovered.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 46% and that of intensive care at 28%.

Unlike other countries, Mexico spent Christmas holidays without restrictions due to the Covid-19. And despite the rise in infections, the Mexican government has defended its management of the health crisis.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 17.5% of all deaths nationwide.

With the omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeping Mexicothe country remains without closing activities despite the saturation of free testing centers and that adds record numbers of infections in recent weeks.

But despite the figures, on Tuesday the czar against the pandemic in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that “a change in the trend is already beginning to be seen and this certainly reduces the number or percentage of estimated cases that are assets”.

However, López-Gatell stressed that due to the continuity of the vaccination campaign, a “70% lower intensity” in hospital occupancy has occurred in this fourth wave of covid-19 compared to the second wave of infections, which took place at the beginning of 2021.

Vaccination

The authorities also indicated that almost 162.89 million doses have been administered within the vaccination program, adding 887,385 during the last day.

The Government of Mexico affirms that it is the seventh country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of the 126 million inhabitants, 83.43 million in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with which 89% of the population aged 18 and over have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 76.8 million have completed their vaccination schedule.

This Thursday, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured that the country has reserves of 30 million vaccines against covid-19 for this 2022.

“Tell them that we have a reserve in Mexico of around 30 million doses, we already have factories for packaging vaccines,” said the president during his morning press conference from the National Palace.

He recalled that Mexico was the first in Latin America to receive vaccines and reiterated that “we have reserves for this year and for everyone, democratically, without distinction.”

López Obrador defended the vaccination strategy which, he said, has helped reduce deaths due to the covid-19.

Since the end of December 2020, 201.3 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.