In a column published by the “JDD”, seven doctors worry about a “second wave much more difficult to manage for hospitals and intensive care units than the first”.

They are calling for a reaction without delay. A group of seven doctors request the establishment “from this weekend” of “drastic measures” to avoid “a second wave much more difficult for hospitals and intensive care units to manage than the first”.

“Without strong measures to fight against the epidemic, the number of patients admitted each day in intensive care in a month will be around 650, equivalent to that which we experienced at the maximum of the first wave and will exceed 1,200 in mid-November”, they warn in a column published Sunday in the JDD.

“Spain, Israel, the United Kingdom, Italy have for almost 15 days already implemented measures, some of them going to containment. The health situation in France is no different from that of these country”, alert the signatories, including the infectious disease specialist Karine Lacombe and the public health professor Philippe Amouyel, from the Lille university hospital.

The group of doctors claims that “everywhere, at any time”, the measures announced by the government are accompanied “strict respect for wearing a mask and barrier measures” and that all activities where this is not possible be suspended. “Bars and restaurants must strictly observe the closing times decided by the government and strictly apply barrier measures: the mask must be worn there at all times except during actual consumption”, they add.

“Applied from this weekend and maintained for 2 to 3 weeks, these measures could bring the level of the epidemic back to what we experienced last June” and would allow “serene All Saints holidays”. Among the signatories are also Prof. Gilbert Deray, head of the nephrology department at the Pitié-Salpetrière hospital and Prof. Bruno Mégarbane, head of the medical resuscitation department at the Lariboisière hospital.