This is a new hitch in the vaccination campaign. This week, GPs were unable to order doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for their patients. Unlike pharmacists who, on the promise of Jean Castex, will open the ball of injections on March 15. It was a note sent Sunday evening that caused trouble. The General Directorate of Health, directly attached to the Ministry of Health, explains that “For the week of March 8, the order will only be opened for the needs of the pharmacies. It will not be possible to take orders for doctors “. It did not take more to arouse the anger of general practitioners, at the heart of the vaccine strategy since February 25. “It’s ridiculous, it’s nonsense ! “ is carried away Jean-Paul Ortiz, president of the Confederation of French medical unions (CSMF). Since Sunday evening, the doctor has oscillated between “Misunderstanding and anger”.

On the pharmacists’ side, we try to procrastinate

A shared indignation, which led to an almost general outcry in the profession. Some speak of “Frustration”, others of a decision “Inadmissible”, see “Scandalous”, like the Syndicate of liberal doctors. Jean-Paul Ortiz, at the head of a cabinet in the Pyrénées-Orientales, wonders: “What am I going to say next week to my patients to whom I had promised I could vaccinate them?” That they go see the pharmacist? This is not serious. “ Many patients have more confidence in their family doctor, whom they know, who has been following them for a while. Especially since “General practitioners have invested heavily in the coverage of vaccination”, recalls MG France, the main union of general practitioners.

Not insignificant detail: pharmacists do not have access to patients’ medical files. Impossible for them, therefore, to prioritize according to medical criteria. “General practitioners, who prioritize their patients, are deprived of doses by a policy unworthy of ‘first come, first served'”, alert Bertrand Legrand, doctor in Tourcoing, on Twitter. There is something else that surprises. Last weekend, the government asked professionals to speed up the vaccination campaign, not without wanting to give themselves a shot. In places, we have vaccinated ” lustily “. Why, then, did you put an end to it two days later? “We are ulcerated by this chaotic management: on Saturday, we accelerate and on Sunday evening, we brake violently”, one gets annoyed at the Federation of territorial professional communities of health. These repeated hiccups question and only reinforce the mistrust of the French.

On the pharmacists’ side, we are trying to procrastinate. “Doctors have enough doses to last for the next two weeks. They have received a lot in recent weeks, there is stock! ” slice Gilles Bonnefond, president of the Union of trade unions of dispensing pharmacists. He also recalls, not without a touch of irony, that “If a profession were to create a controversy, it would rather be pharmacists. We received 340,000 doses, compared to 1.6 million doses for the doctors ”. For him, the quarrel is unfounded, competition between pharmacists and doctors does not need to exist. “The goal is to vaccinate as many French people as possible as quickly as possible. Letting the doses sleep in the fridges, as is currently done with some doctors, is not the right strategy. “

Traveling to a hospital in Nièvre on Tuesday, Olivier Véran assured that AstraZeneca vaccine orders would again be open to doctors “From the end of the week”. This does not convince the doctors, who deplore a “Illegible management”. “The message sent is catastrophic, we do not understand the decisions! “ protests Jean-Paul Ortiz. New professionals could soon join the vaccination dance. The deputy LaREM Loïc Dombreval thus proposed that we call on veterinarians. Except that the slowness does not come from a lack of vaccinators … but from a lack of doses.