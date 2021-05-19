



© France 24

As vaccination against Covid-19 advances in the world, pharmaceutical companies seek to optimize the times of this process by developing single-application vaccines, such as Sputnik Light, which registered an efficacy of 79.4% at 28 days after being applied. the injection, and the Janssen vaccine, which reduces the risk of moderate or severe Covid-19 by 66%, four weeks after the dose is applied. But are these single-dose vaccines safe? In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Óscar Franco clarifies this and other doubts about vaccines against Covid-19.