You need to get tested (but not necessarily right away) and isolate yourself for several days. Manual.

Held in isolation. Even if he tested negative for the coronavirus, Tuesday, September 8, Prime Minister Jean Castex must now confine himself. It is in fact considered as a contact case of the director of Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, for keeping him company for two hours in the car, Saturday September 5, during the 8th step in the Pyrenees. Since then, Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for Covid-19 and Jean Castex has been warned.

What protocol should you follow if one of your associates becomes ill? Follow the guide.

How do you know if you are in contact?

The task is devolved to Medicare. This should inform you that you have been “in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus”, Explain the Ministry of Health on a dedicated sheet. VSKing a Covid-19 patient in the street therefore does not make you a contact case.

In practice, Medicare or the regional health agency can inform a third party who will in turn notify you. “I am about to leave, this Friday, I have my helmet in my hand, when Marie and the school doctor give me the info: the regional health agency has issued its opinion, I am officially a contact person ‘”, thus writes the school teacher Lucien Marboeuf on his blog, explaining how her class was closed “four days after the start of the school year”. One of his students had indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.

What should you do ?

Several situations should be distinguished.

• You live under the same roof as the sick person who nominated you as a contact. You must immediately get tested in a laboratory indicated by Medicare (or on the website santé.fr) and isolate yourself until the test result (free and without prescription). If the test is positive, you will remain isolated until after your recovery and it will be your turn to be questioned about your contact cases. Your confinement will have to last “at least eight days and stop after disappearance of the last symptoms, and at the earliest 48 hours after the disappearance of fever and breathing difficulties “. If, on the other hand, you are not contaminated, you will still have to stay in isolation until the patient is cured and another 14 days thereafter. You will need to repeat the test seven days after the patient has recovered and remain isolated until then. If the test is negative again and you have no symptoms, you will still need to stay in isolation for another seven days, but the measures could be lightened.

• You are not living with the sick person and you have no symptoms. You should be tested at least seven days after your last contact with the sick person. Why so late? “It is useless to do it before because if it is done too early it can be negative” even if you are infected, responds the Department of Health. You are also asked to isolate yourself until the test result. If symptoms appear during your isolation, you should get tested as soon as possible.

Are you positive for coronavirus?

You should then stay at home, if possible in a room separate from the other inhabitants of the home. To protect them, you must wear a surgical mask when you are not alone in a room, stand at least one meter from a possible interlocutor, limit your discussions (less than a quarter of an hour), do not share your everyday items (telephone, cutlery, etc.) and avoid all contact with people at risk (suffering from a serious illness, aged over 65, pregnant women in the third trimester of pregnancy, etc.). Lhe rooms that you share with others (bathroom, toilet) should be cleaned regularly. If you live alone, it is advisable to have what you need delivered to you, limiting contact with the delivery person (parcel left on the landing, for example).

If you have to go out for a medical appointment or test, wash your hands before leaving home, wear a surgical mask, and stay more than a meter away from others. And, of course, respect the usual barrier gestures.