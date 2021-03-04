A Cape ? The way to the end of the tunnel? In fact, few were those who still hoped to hear reassuring words from the Prime Minister’s mouth, able to guide us towards the end of a crisis which is about to celebrate a very sad first anniversary. Soon a year after the confinement was put in place, on March 17, 2020, it is precisely this solution of total closure of the country that the government is pushing back, week after week. “We must do everything to avoid it. If we were forced to implement it, it would only be after having tried everything before ”, hammered Thursday Jean Castex, specifying that the objective was to save time, so that “The weather conditions are less favorable for the circulation of the virus, and especially so that the vaccination campaign can be deployed more strongly”. So where are we?

1. How has the situation evolved over the past week?

This was to be the central point of this press conference: has the epidemic gained further ground in the 20 departments placed under enhanced surveillance, due to an incidence rate of over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants? ? Unfortunately yes, “Except in two territories: Bouches-du-Rhône and Moselle”, where it slows down a bit. In total, “The circulation of the virus continues to progress, recognizes the prime minister, but at a slower speed than we feared ”. Pas-de-Calais is however of particular concern, with a sharp increase in incidence for three days (+ 23%) and resuscitation services completely saturated. In addition, three new departments (Hautes-Alpes, Aisne and Aube) have been added to the list of territories under surveillance, bringing their total number to 23. “If the contamination of people over 80 has fallen by 17.5% during the last two weeks, probably thanks to vaccination, the pressure remains strong on the hospital”, said Jean Castex, citing the figure of 3,647 Covid patients in intensive care (+200 in one week).

2. Pas-de-Calais confined at weekends, general “invitation” to limit contact

First consequence, the Pas-de-Calais department will have to observe a confinement on weekends, as in Dunkirk and Nice. “Large non-food stores of more than 5,000 m2 will be closed ”, added Jean Castex. The other departments in tension, like those of Île-de-France, escape this reconfinement, but will have to apply measures “To limit the mixing of the population”. “Shopping centers over 10,000 m2 (against 20,000 m2 until now) will be closed ”, announced the Prime Minister, also indicating that “The prefects will be invited to prohibit or regulate access to certain very frequented sites during the weekends”. From this Friday evening midnight, events can also be “Prohibited in public space”, in case of “Proven risk”, a very vague notion.

Finally, the government recommends ” as much as possible “ to the inhabitants of the areas concerned not to “Leave their departments”, and of “Limit their social and family contacts as much as possible”, respecting the rule of a maximum of six people gathered together. “This is what had been done at Christmas, and it had worked well”, assured the Prime Minister. Regarding localities where the progression of the virus is less, it is “Impossible at this stage to consider measures of territorial relaxation”, said Jean Castex.

Ads that have hardly convinced caregivers. “I do not understand why certain territories can be subjected to confinement (on weekends) and not others, while the incidence rate is the same ” , Thus testifies Loïc Pen, emergency doctor in Creil (Oise), who claims “The same access to healthcare in all regions”. Same disappointment for Djillali Annane, head of the intensive care unit at Garches hospital (Hauts-de-Seine): “The chosen strategy is always to live with the Covid. However, this strategy is very costly in human lives. Since the lifting of the second confinement, we have not really gained any freedoms, on the contrary, but we have not controlled the epidemic either. “

3. The government is banking on an acceleration of vaccination

“A step has been taken”,however welcomed the Prime Minister, recalling that “More than 80% of nursing home residents received a first injection and more than 60% both doses” . At this stage, 3.2 million people are vaccinated in France, including 1.8 million with two injections. Jean Castex has promised an acceleration of the vaccine campaign thanks to a delivery of 22 million doses (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca combined) in March and April (against 7 million doses received in February and March). “We will also be able to use the AstraZeneca vaccine more widely”, he said, recalling that the High Authority for Health had approved its administration to people over 65 years of age with co-morbidities.

“By April 15, we should have vaccinated at least 10 million people, 20 million by mid-May, almost all volunteers over 50, and 30 million people from here in summer “,detailed the Prime Minister. For people over 75, 850,000 new appointments in vaccination centers “Must still be open by the end of the month” . People over 50 with comorbidities can be vaccinated in town at general practitioners and, “From March 15th”,may also receive their injections from pharmacists. For people between 50 and 74 years old who do not have comorbidities, it will be necessary to wait “Mid-April” . Concerning the departments placed under reinforced surveillance, “135,000 new doses”should be allocated to them this weekend, including “10,000 for Pas-de-Calais” . The government has, finally, promised to give a boost to the vaccine campaign “From this weekend”when opening “Ephemeral centers wherever it is deemed useful” , declared the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran.

“40% of nursing staff and 30% of nursing staff throughout the health system have been vaccinated”,said the Minister of Health, stressing that ” It’s not enough “ . “Caregivers’ adherence to vaccination is absolutely necessary at this stage”,he continued, announcing his intention to write “A letter to all caregivers to encourage them to be vaccinated and thank them for their work”.